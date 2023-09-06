Mifflinburg, Pa. — A fund has been created to support the family of a 9-year-old girl who died on Tuesday from injuries suffered in an accident over the weekend.

Joslyn Noelle Flickinger, a fourth-grade student at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School, died at 10:15 a.m. after days of being treated in the hospital for a head injury on Sept. 1. The accident involved a tree, according to The Daily Item.

Joslyn is the daughter of Mifflinburg Area Assistant Football Coach Luke Flickinger and his wife, Mandie. Buffalo Community Church has been providing updates from the family on their Facebook.

The community will be honoring Joslyn at the Shamokin football game this Friday by wearing her favorite color, light blue or teal. Buffalo Valley Church and Hillside Coaches are collection donations on Friday night as well.

The Church shared ways to donate to the Flickinger family. Donations can be given online to a Joslyn fund set up through the church's PayPal.

There has also been a fund created at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. If you would like to donate to the family, you can go into any of the bank’s locations and ask to donate to the "Flickinger Family Medical Fund."

A check can also be sent through the mail to Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co., 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844. Checks are payable to “Flickinger Family Medical Fund.”

Donations can be handed to church members Liz Loss or Erin Threet and they will make sure it gets to the bank.

Buffalo Valley Church is located at 4445 Hoffa Mill Rd, Lewisburg, Pa.

Camp Koala, a non-profit organization in Mifflinburg, will also be hosting a gathering Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 4th grade Mifflinburg Intermediate students. According to a post on their Facebook, there will be a therapeutic art activity for those children grieving the loss of their classmate.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required because there is only room for 20 students.

