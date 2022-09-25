Lock Haven, Pa. — Nationwide fugitive task forces have joined the hunt for a wanted man out of Clinton County, who authorities said has fled his last known address and deactivated his cell phone.

An arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 15 for Jimmy “Hank” Carlton Henry on charges related to the assault of a minor. The incidents occurred between April 9-20 in 2020, police said.

Henry was charged with second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old, and endangering the welfare of children. Henry’s whereabouts are currently unknown to authorities.

Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is being asked to call Mill Hall Police at 570-726-4597 or the Clinton County Communication Center at 570-748-2936.

Docket sheet

