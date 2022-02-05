Shamokin, Pa. — Shamokin Police said seven witnesses and video surveillance helped them identify a wanted fugitive who they said fired a gun into an occupied bar.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, Rasha Jamal Ha Williams allegedly fired three shots in the direction of the bar, hitting a window and cooler in the process. Witnesses said a male attempted to calm Williams down, to no avail.

After inspecting the scene, Officer Brain Primerano located three shell casings in the snow outside the bar and bullet fragments inside a cooler. Primerano identified Williams on a surveillance video which showed him fire at least one shot into the bar before moving out of the screen.

Authorities said Williams, who has three active warrants for his arrest, was charged with three third-degree felonies that included terroristic threats, discharge a firearm into occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He was also charged with second-degree felony person not to possess a firearm and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Williams was arraigned before Judge John Gembic and given $100,000 monetary bail. Williams will remain incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail until a Feb. 8 preliminary hearing.

