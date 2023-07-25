Lock Haven, Pa. — A couple wanted for entering a trailer and threatening their tenant with guns was apprehended in North Carolina.

William Sean and Candy Jo Laubscher of Lock Haven were taken into custody Monday by the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, located about 20 miles west of Charlotte. The pair became wanted fugitives after skipping a sentencing hearing in July.

Both will fight extradition to Pennsylvania, according to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse.

Police say William Laubscher fired five rounds from a SKS semi-automatic rifle to intimidate and scare the young woman. After walking into the home, Candy Laubscher waived a .357 revolver at the victim while screaming at her, according to testimony.

William Sean Laubscher, 54, was found guilty to simple assault and terroristic threats in June of this year. Laubscher was found guilty of the same offenses along with carrying a firearm without a license.

Both were scheduled to be sentenced on July 17. Instead, they fled the area before being apprehended Monday.

