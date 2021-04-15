Lewisburg, Pa. -- Originally scheduled to end at the beginning of April, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season has been extended through April 30. SEDA-Council of Governments' Crisis Program for residents who qualify for LIHEAP also remains available. The Crisis program repairs malfunctioning heating units at no cost.

SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program serves a seven-county area: Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder, and Union. Residents should contact their local county assistance office to see if they qualify.

If residents do not qualify for LIHEAP or Crisis assistance, they may still qualify for SEDA-COG’s Weatherization services including furnace repair. Weatherization services are not immediate help as they would be through Crisis. To sign up for the Weatherization program, please call (570) 522-7219.

Crisis Income Eligibility Guidelines

Single resident: $19,140

Family of two: $25,860

Family of three: $32,580

Family of four: $39,300

Family of five: $46,020

Family of six: $52,740

Family of seven: $59,460

Family of eight: $66,180

County Assistance Offices