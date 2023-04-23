State College, Pa. — A New Jersey man was caught stealing from purses in a grocery store using a frozen pizza box as a shield.

It's a scam that's been happening across numerous Wegman's grocery stores, according to police reports.

Here's what arrest papers say happened:

A loss prevention officer at Wegman's, 345 Colonnade Blvd., State College, called police to report a male in the store who appeared to be targeting purses in grocery carts on April 12 at 6:30 p.m.

When Officer Brian Shaffer of the Patton Township police department arrived, he began watching surveillance video inside the store with a loss prevention officer. They spotted 46-year-old Roman W. Marin-Matos, wearing a large insulated coat and black hat, even though it was 80 degrees. Marin-Matos was also carrying a frozen pizza box.

They watched as Marin-Matos approached a woman's cart and moved the pizza box over the purse, which was left in her cart. As he reached under the pizza box to grab the purse, the shopper also reached into the cart and moved the purse.

Marin-Matos walked to another woman's cart and held the pizza box over her wristlet inside the cart. He pulled the purse out of the cart and shoved it into his coat pocket before trying to walk out of the store.

Shaffer approached him as he came outside, but Marin-Matos took off on foot, throwing the wristlet between two cars. Police took him into custody in a neighboring parking lot and retrieved the purse, which still contained all of the woman's cash, identification, and credit cards.

Marin-Matos admitted he'd taken the woman's purse, but said it was the first time he had stolen anything.

Marin-Matos, West Orange, NJ, was charged with two counts of theft and evading arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for in front of District Judge Gregory Koehle on April 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Docket sheet

