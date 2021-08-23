Monroe, Washington -- Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company has announced a recall of approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food because of an accidental inclusion of too much Vitamin D. Dogs that ingest too much Vitamin D may experience symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

Over time, excessive doses of Vitamin D can cause serious health problems in dogs including renal dysfunction.

Affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at PetSmart stores nationwide. Products are sold in 2-lb and 4.5-lb packages. Affected products and best by dates are listed below:

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies, 2-lb, UPC 73725792262, best by dates from 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies, 4.5-lb, UPC 73725792264, best by dates from 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley, 2-lb, UPC 73725792266, best by 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley, 4/5-lb, UPC 73725792267, best by 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato, 2-lb, UPC 73725792260, best by 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato, 4.5-lb, UPC 73725792263, best by 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies, 2-lb, UPC 73725792079, best by 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies, 4.5-lb, UPC 73725792078, best by 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall, and no other products have been affected.

The recall was initiated after a routine test confirmed elevated Vitamin D levels on certain products. An investigation found that the vitamin mix dosage was changed by the vitamin mix manufacturer and the change went unnoticed.

Customers who have purchased affected Simply Nourish Frozen Food are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.