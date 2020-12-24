Editor's Note We invite readers to submit letters to the editor at any time. Looking back at 2020, this editor sumbitted her own letter from the editor: a chance to reflect, show gratitude, and get personal.

As the end of this year approaches, I’m tempted to take the last week off and bury myself in covers, only to come out for cookies and wine. That’s not the most professional way to begin an editor’s letter of reflection at a time when we take stock of the past year and set a course for the next one!

As every internet meme will tell you, it has been a difficult year. For everyone. For the news industry, and personally as a news director for NorthcentralPa.com, I concur. It’s been brutal.

In a normal year, the 24/7 nature of the news cycle is unrelenting. There are uplifting stories of heroism and good deeds, and we certainly don’t want to miss the opportunity to share them. There are public emergencies; fires, car crashes, weather alerts--messages to help keep the public safe. There are police emergencies; armed robberies, murders, dangerous people, crimes that should not go unreported.

We cover community and government stories: what’s happening at a contested school board meeting, what’s going on in city council and county commissioner meetings, where an incredible artist is showing his or her engaging work, and what new production is on stage to awe and inspire.

And then there was 2020.

The coronavirus stormed on the scene in March. About the same time, the political landscape began to shapeshift, and it seemed, for a while, we could not get through a day without the constant scramble of COVID-19 developments or stories of political and social unrest. We’ve weathered a hurricane of an election season.

Our small staff of reporters covered it all under the invited and watchful eye of the public, in a social online forum where immediate feedback is a blessing, and --yes-- a curse. A blessing because it’s a really neat, inspiring, and an engaging responsibility to see how something you write or share impacts your audience. If you publish in print, you can’t follow your reader home and see the reaction--see where you got it right, where your words touched a nerve, brought enlightenment, or tugged out a faint smile. Online, you publish a story and your reader has the immediate opportunity to weigh in and start a conversation. It’s cool to see the discourse.

It’s also terrifying to see the discourse. It’s painful to watch people tear one another down from behind a computer or phone screen because of something you wrote. Free speech is great and all, but vicious hatred, intolerance, and disresepect are unfortunate results of anonymity, ignorance, and despair. The lack of decency we sometimes see keeps me up at night and I regret if you’ve been on the receiving end of it.

Reporters are, by nature, pretty thick-skinned. We’re the messenger but also the interpreter, and it’s a privilege to be the voice. But it’s painful sometimes to be shredded--emotionally by a tough story we’ve had to cover, or by a reader (or a throng of townsfolk, pitchforks and torches in hand) who don’t like or agree with what they’ve just read, or by a mistake we’ve made. We are people, after all.

And though in a much different way than healthcare and hospital employees on the front lines, or supermarket or retail clerks serving the public directly every day, it has been difficult to be persued by a virus that simply won’t relent. Following the path of the story, detailing every day (Every. Single. Unrelenting. Day.) the rising toll of our community’s physical health, mental health, economic health, and juggling its impact personally in our daily lives, managing kids’ schooling at home and family members’ struggle with the virus has been a true challenge.

This is where I need to tell you, readers, how indebted with gratitude I am for this family of NorthcentralPa.com reporters and staff. I’ve never before worked with people who are as dedicated as these individuals are to navigate the ups and downs of local news; to dive into new projects, hop in front of the camera lens, livestream an event, pick up extra hours to cover press conferences, and listen to the scanner when staff is thin. A mere handful of us have been riding the cusp of a new product--a no-subscription website and social media presence that offers hyperlocal news and content, delivered exclusively online. It’s often a bucking bronco, not a horse that we guide left or right. It can leave us sore at times.

Thank you for reading, for sharing our content, for the compliments and the critique. Thanks for helping to grow our news outlet by caring enough to engage with us and recommend us to your friends. Thank you for supporting our advertisers, because without them we couldn’t offer our work to you at no cost.

At the peril of sounding like a preschool teacher, I concude with a request for kindness. Be kind to each other. If you have a kind word for any reporter, share it. If something kind or pleasant crosses your mind to say to another reader on NorthcentralPa.com, say it. We could all end the year on the taste of something sweet.

Wishing you health, happiness, and joy.

-Carrie Pauling, news director, NorthcentralPa.com

