Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men’s bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1.

The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage.

Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart attack at age 59 in January.

Then, Troutman’s friend Ben Delp, who he’d known since high school, would go on to commit suicide. Delp and Troutman also went to Penn College together and kept in touch throughout the years.

He also had to euthanize his 11-year-old dog at the end of September, a week before the competition.

Adding to the life changes taking place while training for the competition, Troutman purchased the Fitness Factory in Williamsport last year.

Troutman used bodybuilding as an outlet away from the pain and sadness of losing those close to him.

“My focus wasn’t 100%, but I knew I still had to focus on the training aspect,” Troutman said.

Troutman knew the people he’d lost wouldn’t accept him giving up either; they'd want him to continue with the competition. Keeping his sights on bodybuilding helped get him through "those tough, tough times," Troutman said.

Troutman’s wife, Jodi, said that “Ryan has been my rock” through the loss of her mother.

“Without her there’s no win”

Troutman met Jodi 20 years ago while working as an event promoter for the Cell Block night club during his time at Penn College. Together for over 20 years, the pair didn’t get married until 2019 after Jodi was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

“He took care of me for a year when I couldn't move from bed,” Jodi said. “He did everything. Worked, all the house chores, all the outside upkeep...everything.”

Jodi's illness put a lot of things into perspective for Troutman. He didn’t want something to happen to her and for them to just be “boyfriend” and “girlfriend," according to Troutman.

“I wanted to, you know, make her my wife,” Troutman said. “We were together. I mean, we were married. We just didn’t have the paper to prove it.”

Jodi is incredibly supportive of his business endeavors and his journey through the sport of bodybuilding, Troutman said.

“Without her there’s no way I would’ve been able to do it,” Troutman said. “She does so many extra things, like, just going into competitions. Without her there’s no win.”

Training to win

Troutman’s training during competition consists of seven full days of training to get him to the level of 4% body fat when he walks on stage, he said. He spends six days weight training and the seventh day being spent on stretching, foam rolling, and cardio.

He breaks his training into two days focused on legs and three days focused on the upper body. The weight training takes about 90 minutes per session, plus an added hour or so of cardio. Troutman can spend up to four hours daily in the gym when training for a competition.

Outside of competition time, Troutman “drastically” shifts his training, lowering the volume of exercise significantly.

He moves from seven days down to a five-day training schedule. During this schedule, weight training will take about an hour each session with an additional 20-minute cardio warm-up to get blood flowing throughout the body.

Regardless of whether he’s training for competition, his pace is “pretty fast,” only taking 30 second breaks between sets. This helps him keep his heart rate up during training, according to Troutman.

Trying to cut weight comes with a lot of complications. Competitors must monitor for dehydration as they look to add extra muscle definition.

Troutman said that he drinks at least a gallon of water daily until a few days before the event; then he starts “the cut.”

“When I do the cut, I taper it down until the last day,” Troutman said. “Then I really have no water as I'm going out.”

The 4% body fat value that Troutman reached for his win can’t be maintained for very long. Bodybuilders often drop to this level during competition as it increases vascularity, making veins more visible across all of the body's muscles. Bodybuilding is about "looking as great as you can" for one day, according to Troutman.

Troutman said that he doesn’t consult a physician prior to starting the dehydration process, as he's "been doing this for quite some time."

Business owner

Troutman decided to purchase the Fitness Factory in Williamsport in 2021.

The Fitness Factory opened in 1996 at its 330 Hughes St location. Troutman started training there around 2000 when he moved to Williamsport to attend Penn College.

“When I came up here, I fell in love with the gym,” Troutman said.

Troutman said that he felt purchasing the gym was a “godsend” after being laid off from his job with whiskey distiller Jim Beam at the start of the COVID pandemic.

“There wasn’t really a job for me to do,” Troutman said. “I was kind of like alright, what can I do? Now, this industry wasn’t the best to jump into.”

Though the COVID pandemic made it an unlikely transition, Troutman's lifelong passion for fitness made the purchase a natural fit. He completed the purchase of the Fitness Factory on Sept. 27, 2021.

After lifting at the Fitness Factory for 21 years, running the place was an easy transition because he “already knew all the customers” and “it's already an established gym," Troutman said.

Now that Troutman owns a gym, his goal is to develop a place that can cater to everyone in what he calls a “true non-judgement zone.”

The Fitness Factory is a place for the dedicated weightlifter bringing a gallon jug of water every day to their workout, according to Troutman, but they will “roll out the red carpet” for a “lady with a walker” as well.

Troutman has tried to cater the gym to people of all fitness levels. The gym offers beginners classes as well as more advanced classes. They also offer personal trainers that work to figure out an individual’s fitness needs and goals.

The future

The Fitness Factory will continue to expand, according to Troutman. He says he's always looking at new equipment or opportunities for members.

He plans to start holding various training competitions in the Fitness Factory’s parking lot to interact more with the community.

As for bodybuilding, Troutman said he’s taking a bit of break from the “constant training” to let his “body heal up.” Then he’s off to the “international stage” where he’ll try and get an International Federation of Bodybuilders pro card.

At 40 years old, Troutman is aware of age limitations in the field. Few people continue to bodybuild into their 60s.

“My window is pretty short in that aspect,” Troutman said. “I just kind of got to play the cards that way.”

