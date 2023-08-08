Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Amish community is well known for their barn raising skills, but on Tuesday, a community came together in a somewhat different endeavor: home moving.

The home, near the corner of Old Turnpike Road and Skunk Hollow Road in Buffalo Township, belonged to Giuseppe Mazzamuto, owner of the Original Italian Pizza in Mifflinburg. A fire started in the garage on May 15 when Mazzamuto accidentally backed his riding lawnmower into the garage, causing a nearby propane tank to explode.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours, according to the Mifflinburg Hose Company, but in the end, Mazzamuto said it was a total loss. Thanfully no one—including his prize winning bull mastiff—was hurt in the fire.

"There was $400,000 in damage," he said "There was no sense in trying to save it, with the amount of smoke and water damage," he added. It would have to be demolished.

That's when Mazzamuto's neighbor, Luke Hoover, asked if he could take it.

Enter Wolfe House & Building Movers, LLC. With proprietary jacking and moving equipment made by sister company Buckingham Equipment, the engineers at Wolfe House & Building, headquartered in Bernville, Pa., use a massive dolly system to move entire structures. They lift and/or move over 500 structures every year.

"This house project went smoothly and happened quickly," said Joe Burns, sales manager at Wolfe. "It can take up to one or two years for some projects, but we started looking at the job in the beginning of June," he said.

Moving the 2,400 square-foot, two-story house required supporting the structure with steel beams and cribbing. Wolfe and the general contractors had to secure a few permits, including one to shut down Route 45 on Tuesday morning for a short period of time as they moved the house about 5,000 feet. Wires had to be taken down, and some excavating work was required to reach the new property through a field.

"Last week we prepped for the move," Burns said, but with no other obstacles, "the house will be set over new footers and a contractor will come in to set a new foundation."

Once it's ready in three to four days, they'll lower the house onto the foundation, and Hoover will get to work fixing the smoke and water damage in the home.

In general, structures that are moved don't incur much damage, according to Burns. "Maybe a few hairline cracks," he said, but windows stay intact; the interior plumbing stays put. And while every job has its challenges, the rural setting in Mifflinburg meant few obstacles to maneuver.

A massive move project in New York City

One of the company's more challenging jobs was moving the Hamilton Grange Memorial, Alexander Hamilton's "country mansion" built in 1802, in New York City.

"We had to lift that 35 feet into the air before lowering it onto the dolly," Burns said. According to their website, it took 7,000 pieces of cribbing and nearly two miles of chain to move the structure around the corner, down a 6% grade, and into St. Nicholas Park, where it has been restored.

As for Mifflinburg's Mazzamuto, he said he never would have thought his house would move a quarter of a mile away, but "I couldn't ask for better neighbors."

Robert Antanitis of Lewisburg contributed to the reporting of this story.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.