Wellsboro, Pa. - Local author and bookstore owner Kevin Coolidge is again promoting literacy in Tioga County.

On Wed., Aug. 25, Stephanie "Stubby" Webb, illustrator of two books written by Coolidge, at From My Shelf Books & Gifts, 7 East Ave., Wellsboro, for a book signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Webb will be available at the bookstore to sign and personalize copies of the two children's books she illustrated for Coolidge.

The titles that will be signed are "Molly, the Dog with Diabetes" released in August of 2018 and "Huck & Finn, Bookstore Cats," a picture book released in August of 2019.

"The artwork she did for both is beautiful," Coolidge said.

"While she is in town, Stephanie will be signing new copies and previously sold copies of those books. This is the first time she has ever been in Pennsylvania. Her visit offers a rare opportunity for people who already have a copy of these books to get her to sign them. It also offers those who want to buy either one to get both of our signatures," said Coolidge.

Webb is traveling from her home in Iowa to York, Pa. to visit another writer who she is working with. Having illustrated some of Coolidge's books, she said was excited to have the chance to stop by Wellsboro during her trip.

"I first met her on Facebook playing an online game called Super Hero City. That's how all of this came about," Coolidge explained.

"Although she illustrates for me and other authors, Stephanie is writing her first book. It's about Lucas, her real life service dog and how he helps her and what a typical day is like for him. Lucas will be with her. I know that Huck and Finn, our bookstore cats, will be keeping a close eye on him," Coolidge added.

Coolidge explained that in March 2014, he and his wife, Kasey, adopted Huck and Finn from the same litter through Animal Care Sanctuary in Wellsboro. Huck is a black and white tuxedo cat. Finn is all black. They were named for the main character in Mark Twain's novel, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

"Stephanie did a terrific job illustrating 'Molly, the Dog with Diabetes,' a true story I wrote about our neighbors' dachshund mix and her journey with diabetes. I felt that writing about what Molly goes through would show children with diabetes they can live a normal happy healthy life if they take care of themselves," said Coolidge.