Doritos recall 2023
Frito-Lay has issued a recall in Pennsylvania for less than 7,000 bags of Doritos that may contain major allergens.

The recall was issued for the brand's 14.5 oz and 1 oz Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips that may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of illness should they consume these products.

The products covered by this recall were distributed at retail stores only in Pennsylvania and other outlets, such as foodservice locations and vending machines. Consumers would have been able to purchase the chips as early as June 29, 2023.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Description

Size

UPC

Code Date &
Manufacturing Code

Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips		1 oz
(28.3 g)		0 28400 09089 6Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
 
AND
 
Manufacturing Code/
Time Stamp
 
465218034
X 22:47 - 22:54
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips
Party Size		14.5 oz
(411 g)		0 28400 51779 9Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
 
AND
 
EITHER one of the following
Two Manufacturing Codes/
Time Stamps
 
465218037
X 22:47 - 22:59
 
465218137
X 23:00 - 23:06

