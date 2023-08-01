Frito-Lay has issued a recall in Pennsylvania for less than 7,000 bags of Doritos that may contain major allergens.

The recall was issued for the brand's 14.5 oz and 1 oz Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips that may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of illness should they consume these products.

The products covered by this recall were distributed at retail stores only in Pennsylvania and other outlets, such as foodservice locations and vending machines. Consumers would have been able to purchase the chips as early as June 29, 2023.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date &

Manufacturing Code Doritos Nacho

Cheese Flavored

Tortilla Chips 1 oz

(28.3 g) 0 28400 09089 6 Must have BOTH

Guaranteed Fresh Date Of

26 Sept 2023



AND



Manufacturing Code/

Time Stamp



465218034

X 22:47 - 22:54 Doritos Nacho

Cheese Flavored

Tortilla Chips

Party Size 14.5 oz

(411 g) 0 28400 51779 9 Must have BOTH

Guaranteed Fresh Date Of

26 Sept 2023



AND



EITHER one of the following

Two Manufacturing Codes/

Time Stamps



465218037

X 22:47 - 22:59



465218137

X 23:00 - 23:06

