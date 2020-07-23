Williamsport -- Nancy Berkheimer is the recipient of this year's James V. Brown Library Volunteer of the Year Award. Berkheimer was given this hornor during the July Friends of James V. Brown Library board meeting.

Berkehimer has been an active member of several committees within the Friends Board, which she joined in 2015.

Berkheimer has worked with book sales, the Friends bookstore, the publicity and social media committee, and serves as the group's treasurer. Her responsibilities include routine budgetary matters, taxes and insurance, and finances that support the library's projects. As treasurer, she plays a key role in the Friends' two major book sales held in spring and fall in addition to the smaller flash sales.

A creative mind, positive attitude, resourcefulness, organizational skills, and attention to detail are all characteristics that have helped to earn Nancy Berkheimer the title of 2020 Volunteer of the Year.