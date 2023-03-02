Avis, Pa. — Already incarcerated on charges of theft, more charges were brought against a local woman as part of a new investigation into an alleged theft from an elderly couple.

Kathy Marie Lachat, 60, of Avis, is accused of accessing five financial accounts owned by the couple to steal more than $58,000, according to a release from the Pine Creek Township Police Department.

Gaining the pair’s trust in 2019, Lachat allegedly used credit cards to pay vehicle insurance and write checks to herself.

“During an execution of a search warrant at Lachat’s residence, numerous financial items belonging to the victims was discovered in Lachat’s residence to include blank checks, credit card statements, and other mail items,” investigators said.

Lachat used the card the same day one of the victims passed away, according to the release. Lachat also used the cards over a 30-day period in which one of the victims was hospitalized.

After both victims had passed away, a relative noticed the theft while going through estate and financial records, according to police.

Lachat is currently being held on $10,000 monetary bail at the Clinton County Correctional Facility facing charges of third-degree felony identity theft (37 counts), theft by unlawful taking, financial exploitation, receiving stolen property, and possession access device knowing counterfeit, according to court records.

Lachat was charged with multiple felonies as part of a separate complaint filed against her in December of 2022. In that case, a relative reported suspicious credit card activity to police. An investigation uncovered surveillance video from multiple stores of Lachat using the accuser’s cards to make purchases, including lottery tickets, according to Pine Creek Valley Police.

Dating back to 2020, Lachat allegedly used cards to purchase more than $15,500 worth of items, according to the release.

