The onslaught of wild winter weather that has been a repeating presence throughout the first half of February will continue wreaking havoc this week as another major storm system could deliver more snow and ice to many places that already have plenty of snow on the ground, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Following an early-week outburst of snow and ice across the south-central United States, which brought brutal cold and record snowfall to parts of Texas, the next round of wintry weather is forecast to reach parts of northern Texas and Oklahoma as early as Tuesday afternoon then make a run at the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect snow to expand across the region through Tuesday night through much of southern Missouri and Arkansas, with an icy mix beginning in central Texas.

Several inches of snow are expected to accumulate in northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas and, in some places, more than half a foot of fresh snow could fall by Wednesday evening.

"Winter is alive and well, unfortunately, and it’s going to be another busy week,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding that heavy amounts of snow and ice with the next storm are expected in the same general areas that were pounded by the early-week storm.

The new cross-country storm will produce a swath of snow and ice along a 2,000-mile-long stretch from Texas to Maine during the middle and latter part of this week.

Northeastern US impact

After an early-week storm wraps up in the Northeast, the next storm is set to get underway only about 48 hours later. The exact track the storm will take Wednesday night through Thursday, relative to the Appalachian Mountains, will determine exactly where the heaviest snow will accumulate and how widespread ice may be along the East coast. Snow will fall along the northwestern side of the storm, ice will occur near the system's path and rain will fall to the southeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect the heaviest snow in the Northeast to extend from northern and central Pennsylvania through upstate New York and central and northern New England. Neighboring parts of Canada, including southwestern Ontario and southern Quebec, are also expected to pick up heavy precipitation.

Snowfall in this swath is forecast to range from 3-12 inches (8-30 centimeters). The heaviest amounts of 18 inches (45 centimeters) to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (60 centimeters) will be most likely in the northern parts of New York state and Vermont to the northern and western shores of Lake Ontario.

The difference in air temperatures by a few degrees at different altitudes in the atmosphere is likely to dictate the amount of snow versus ice and even rain in coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that people in cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City should all expect enough snow and/or ice from the storm to create difficult travel and major disruptions to daily activities.

The new storm is scheduled to arrive in the central Appalachians and much of the mid-Atlantic late Wednesday night. Wintry precipitation will spread over New England on Thursday.

Adverse travel conditions are predicted across interstates 68, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 88, 90, 91, 95 and 99 in the region. Motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel until the storm has passed, as road crews will be kept busy cleaning up from the storm.

Will the unrelenting storm pattern finally come to an end?

There is a glimmer of hope for those dealing with power outages, major disruptions in daily activities or just plain exhaustion from all the winter storms.

"Behind this winter storm, there may be a break in the relentless pattern of cross-country snow and ice," Travis said.

"While a full week of dry weather may not be the case, the central and eastern parts of the country may get some relief from the constant storminess during the final week of February," Travis added.

Additional storms will still follow, but the overall size of the snow and ice is likely to be significantly smaller when compared to the massive storms in recent days. Another factor that should help reduce the scope of the storms will be a general retreat of Arctic air to near and north of the Canada border later this month.

Despite the forecast trend toward milder and less-stormy conditions, the vast extent of snow cover and cold ground can lead to sneaky, slippery conditions with melting and freezing cycles. Motorists and pedestrians should travel with care until the existing snow and ice cover and piles of snow have disappeared. AccuWeather forecasters say that may take some time over the northern half of the nation.