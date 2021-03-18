Philadelphia, Pa. – Philadelphia's top five dog breed rankings shifted significantly in 2020, but one thing remains the same: French Bulldogs are number one in the City of Brotherly Love.

Frenchies also took the top spot in New York City and Los Angeles according to the American Kennel Club's (AKC's) 2020 rankings.

In Philadelphia, Golden Retrievers fell from second place to fourth, and Bulldogs (the non-French kind) pushed Rottweilers out of the top five.

Philadelphia's top five had quite a few shifts in 2020. Golden Retrievers fell from 2nd place to 4th, while Bulldogs (6th in 2019 and 5th in 2020) pushed Rottweilers (5th in 2019 and 6th in 2020) out of the top five.

The Philly top five in order are:

French Bulldog German Shepherd Dog Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever Bulldog

"The City of Brotherly Love continues to show much love to the French Bulldog," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "The adaptable, friendly breed is a favorite not only in Philadelphia, but the rest of the country as well."

The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings on March 16 at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City. The lovable Labrador Retriever remains the number one most popular dog breed in the United States, giving them a 30-year winning streak. The Lab holds tenaciously onto the top spot, but the French Bulldog has steadily climbed the ranks year after year.

The nationwide popularity ranking for 2020 is:

Labrador Retriever French Bulldog German Shepherd Dog Golden Retriever Bulldog

With Frenchies ascending to the top five, the German Shepherd, which held onto the second place position for 11 years, has been knocked down to third.