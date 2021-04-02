Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Highway Safety Network, South Centre Township Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, Scott Township Police Department, and Columbia/Montour Vo-Tech will host a free child safety seat inspection event on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Independence Ford, 3101 Columbia Boulevard, Bloomsburg.

Child safety seat checks can help reduce crash injuries and fatalities in children. Safe Kids Worldwide reports that three out of four car seats are used incorrectly - a frightening statistic, as a correctly-used car seat can reduce the risk of death by 71 percent.

Parents and guardians of children 8 years old and under can have their child safety seat inspected by certified technicians. Each inspection requires approximately 30 minutes ensuring safe installation, though infant seats may take extra time. Participants are reminded to bring their child, safety seats, vehicle manuals and safety seat manuals (if available).

Motorists should keep in mind that under Pennsylvania’s primary child passenger safety law, children under the age of four must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle. Children under two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer. Children from age four up to age eight must be restrained in an appropriate booster seat. Children from age 8 up to age 18 must be in a seat belt.

Due to the potential dangers associated with air bag deployment, children ages 12 and under should always ride in a vehicle’s back seat.

For more information on car seat or seat-belt safety, visit safekids.org.