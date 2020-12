Elysburg, Pa. – Families who are in line at Knoebels Parkway by 9 p.m. Monday will receive free admission to Joy Through the Grove.

The free admission is a pleasant surprise thanks to a donation by the Patton family, operator of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics groups.

The goal is to brighten the spirits of families in our region by bringing a little joy and light to their holiday.

The light display will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 13.