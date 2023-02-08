State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man

The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside the house.

At one point, Crawford punched a man in the face, knocking him to the ground. While he was still on the ground, Crawford and Vanbelle punched and kicked him, according to witnesses.

The accuser had “outward signs of injury to his face," including a broken nose, as well as the right side back”, according to medical records reviewed by Woodrig.

During an interview with police, Vanbelle said he was assaulted by a person at the home when he went back for his wallet. After being told to leave, Vanbelle said he gathered members of Alpha Tau Omega and returned to the home, according to Woodrig.

Vanbelle and Crawford were charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, simple assault, and harassment, according to court documents. Both were released after posting $45,000 unsecure bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled with Judge Donald Hahn this week in Centre County.

