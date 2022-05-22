Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville Police setup a surveillance at a local grocery story on N. Loyalsock Avenue after they received a report for a suspected drunk driver in the area.

The witness said the man hit their car window on the afternoon of April 3 as they attempted to leave his residence. According to police, Dewayne Allen Harris, 42, of Williamsport drove away from the area after the incident.

The witness told authorities Harris was going to meet them in the parking of the store, which led police to setup the surveillance. Harris arrived at the parking lot and attempted to speak with the witness before authorities moved in.

Officer Chris Herb said as they spoke with Harris, they could smell alcohol and observed glassy eyes, slurred speech, and lethargic movements.

“When asked, Dewayne did admit to drinking alcoholic beverages,” Herb wrote.

Harris was charged with a third-degree felony of DUI due to it being his fourth arrest for the violation. He was also charged with a misdemeanor because he had a BAC higher than .02. Officers said Harris was driving on a suspended license at the time of his arrest.

Court records show Harris was released after he posted a $15,000 unsecured bail after a May 13 preliminary arraignment. He will appear again in court on June 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

