Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. - Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, police took Ronald Butler into custody at 653 Livermore Rd. in Hepburn Twp. on an Old Lycoming Twp. police arrest warrant, according to a news release from Sgt. Chris Kriner OIC and the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office.

Ronald Butler, 53, is the father of Echo Butler and husband of Michele Butler, both of whom are already in custody.

Michele Butler and Marie Snyder, the girls' biological mother, confessed details of the alleged child abuse leading up to the deaths of Nicole Snyder, 6, and Jasmine Snyder, 4.

That abuse included restraining the girls and leaving them in soiled diapers, giving them only cold showers or baths, forcing them to stand in the corner for hours, feeding them one spoonful of peas and two sips of water, and physical abuse that included being slammed into walls and hit on the head or mouth.

The children's remains were discovered buried on the Livermore Rd. property in November, 2021.

Echo Butler and Marie Snyder have both been charged with the death penalty.

Ronald Butler was charged Monday with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children, and one count of misdemeanor obstruction in child abuse cases. He was arraigned in front of District Magistrate William Soloman.

A lengthy confession by Marie Snyder and Michele Butler implicated Ronald Butler, who also lived in the home on Livermore Road and witnessed the abuse, according to a police affidavit. He had yet to be charged until today.

Ronald Butler was committed to a correctional facility in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Correction An error in reference to the name Ronald Synder has been corrected.