Lock Haven, Pa. — State Police in Clinton County responded to reports of two children playing in the street on May 31. An investigation led to the discovery of two more children left alone.

According to a release from PSP Lamar, Mary Raudabaugh, 23, of Lock Haven had left all four children alone to get a pack of cigarettes from a local store.

Police said two children were discovered in the street and two more were located inside a residence near the 10 block of Williamson Heights in Lock Haven. Ages of the children were one, two, three, and four years old, police said.

Raudabaugh was charged with four counts each of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. A court summary shows Raudabaugh completed a preliminary arraignment on May 28 and is incarcerated at the Clinton County Prison on $5,000 bail.

