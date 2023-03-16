Lock Haven, Pa. — State Police seized four pounds of marijuana, 10 boxes of THC vape pens, and five pre-rolled blunts from two men during a traffic stop in Greene Township.

The stop, on I-180 eastbound, occurred on March 1, just after 10:30 p.m. Isael Garcia, 20, of Chicago, IL told investigators that the narcotics belonged to him, according to Trooper Hunter Hall of PSP Lamar.

The passenger, Mohammed Sam Aladdin, 21, of Tinley Park, IL, was charged despite Garcia’s admission, police said.

Hall said the vehicle raised suspicion because it was traveling in the left lane, without other cars, debris, or roadway hazards to avoid in the right lane. Hall discovered the vehicle registration had expired in January through the State Police Database, according to the affidavit.

“During the traffic stop, numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed,” Hall said.

Garcia consented to a search, according to Hall, and also said he'd take responsibility because he was the one driving.

Garcia was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving in the right lane, and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent, a felony. After posting $10,000 monetary bail, Garcia was released from custody.

Aladdin was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to delivered a controlled substance. He was released on $1,500 unsecured bail.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Clinton County Court for a formal arraignment on April 25.

Mohammed Sam Aladdin docket sheet

Isael Garcia docket sheet

