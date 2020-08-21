Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Small Water and Sewer Grant Program, carried out by the Department of Community and Economic Development with funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, has announced several grants for municipalities in Bradford, Centre, Columbia, and Sullivan Counties. The grants will be used to help complete ongoing water and sewer improvement projects which will benefit local residents and communities.

Columbia County has received $1 million in total for two flood control studies, which will establish flood mitigation recommendations. One study will cover areas of concern along the confluence of Fishing Creek and the Susquehanna River near the west end of Bloomsburg. The second study will be conducted along 385 miles of the Fishing Creek watershed.

“These two areas have been a source of flooding problems for some time now, presenting flash flood concerns during localized heavy rainfalls or prolonged periods of rain,” State Representative David Millard said regarding the studies. “These studies will go a long way in identifying feasible solutions that will help to reduce flooding in these areas and I look forward to continuing to work with our county commissioners in their implementation.”

In Sullivan County, Dushore Water Authority will receive $207,100 for a water line project to improve efficiency and public safety. The work includes replacement of 1,300 feet of water mains along School and Church streets, and across State Route 87. New fire hydrants and water service connections will also be installed.

“Infrastructure costs are on the rise for small municipalities across Pennsylvania. That’s why state funding programs are so critical, as they help to ensure important infrastructure upgrades are completed and the quality of life in our communities is improved,” said State Representative Tina Pickett. “I was pleased to work with municipal leaders on advocating for these projects and look forward to their completion.”

In Sayre, Bradford County, a $150,000 grant will help pay for improvements to the Hayden Street Pump Station, which serves Guthrie Medical Campus and Robert Packer Hospital. The project includes the cleaning and epoxy lining of the existing wet wells, upgrading the electrical system, enlarging valve vaults, adding new vault steps, and a new emergency generator.

Wyalusing Municipal Authority in Bradford County will receive $150,000 for the replacement of equipment at the wastewater treatment plant. During the last state inspection, it was determined that the existing influent screen and channel had to be replaced immediately. The project also includes construction of a new building and concrete pad for a dumpster, and a new exhaust/intake air system with odor control.

Towanda Municipal Authority, Bradford County, will receive $80,400 in grant funding for the replacement of an out-of-date valve and construction of a new concrete vault on Thomas Street.

“I am happy to join with Representative Pickett to applaud those Bradford County water and sewer projects that were approved today by the Commonwealth Financing Authority,” State Senator Gene Yaw commented. “It is critical that we provide the funding necessary for our municipal governments to make fundamental repairs and upgrades to existing infrastructure. I commend all the applicants and local officials on receiving these important investments.”

Centre County will receive $400,000 in grant funding for three projects.

“Our region will benefit from this much-needed state funding for important public improvements to better serve area residents and employers,” State Senator Jake Corman said. “I am pleased to be able to work to bring this money home. Without this support, these vital water and sewer improvements would have been resulted in massive rate increases for local residents.”

“This grant money will go a long way in making needed upgrades and improvements to local aging water and sewer infrastructure, and most importantly, in alleviating the burden on local taxpayers,” Representative Kerry Benninghoff said. “I was proud to advocate for these important projects and bring tax dollars back home to our community where they will be put to good use.”

$124,000 of the funding will go towards the Gregg Township Sewer Authority for improvements to the wastewater treatment plan in Spring Mills. The project includes $75,000 already committed from the Gregg Township Sewer Authority.

$106,000 will be used for Millheim Borough to construct a crest weir at a dam, demolish a building, and install a new vault for a raw water screen within the borough. The project also includes $37,500 already committed from Millheim Borough.

$170,000 will be used for Penn Township to replace the water storage tank and meet the township's average daily water use, guaranteeing resident water during well issues. The project includes $68,598 committed from Penn Township.

In addition to the grants listed above, $1 million has been granted to Union Township Municipal Authority in Mifflin County to rehabilitate the wastewater treatment plant. $2.2 million has already been committed from the Authority.