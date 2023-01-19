Watsontown, Pa. — On Jan. 9, a valued member of the Watsontown Police Department gave her final day of service—on four legs!

Canine Mariska bravely served as part of the canine unit of the Watsontown Police Department since 2019. Her handler was Sergeant Timothy A. Kiefaber.

Mariska is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to the American Kennel Club, this breed is "smart, confident, and versatile" and a "world-class worker who forges an unbreakable bond with his human partner."

Mariska was acquired through Shallow Creek Kennels of Sharpsville, Pa., which supplies police and military working dogs throughout the United States. She was purchased almost exclusively by donations from the public and fundraising.

The growing drug epidemic in Northumberland County, as well as the state and country, was what initiated this narcotics detection canine program. (In 2017, the area had a very high per capita overdose death rate from opioids compared to similar sized areas around the country, according to Watsontown Police.)

The goal of the program was to help curb opioid-related overdose deaths in our communities.

"The criminal justice system is no place to treat the disease of addiction. But for some, an arrest may provide just the window needed to begin treatment and have a chance at life," Kiefaber said.

Watsontown Police Department had never had a canine in the department's history. In 2018, Watsontown Borough officials approved the canine program.

Kiefaber established a 501c3 non-profit organization called the Police K9 Project as a way to accept monetary donations to fund the department’s new endeavor.

"To my knowledge," he said, "there have been less than five canine units within Northumberland County within the last 30 years, including Canine Mariska."

In Dec. 2018, Kiefaber attended a four-week canine training academy at Shallow Creek Kennels with Canine Mariska. They graduated in January of 2019 through NAPWDA, the North American Police Working Dog Association, as a certified canine team. They maintained this certification through monthly trainings and an annual certification.

In addition to monetary donations to the Police K9 Project, the community as a whole made other contributions. A 2019 Dodge Durango Police Vehicle was donated by Moran Industries of Watsontown. The Susquehanna Trail Animal Hospital of Watsontown, along with the Animal Emergency Center, pledged free veterinarian care for the life of the program. Dr. Wilhelm and his wife Dr. Mildrew, the owners of the Susquehanna Trail Animal Hospital of Watsontown, also secured food for Mariska for free for the life of the program through their Purina representative.

"With vet care and food being the biggest perpetual costs associated with a police canine program, they were able to help us save an estimated amount of close to $10,000," Kiefaber said.

Local businesses also helped make this program possible. Sizeable donations came from Evangelical Community Hospital, Sunbury Motors, Geisinger Medical Center, Lowe's, Walmart, local civic organizations, and most importantly, individuals form the community.

As a single-purpose narcotics detection dog, Mariska was certified to detect four different types of narcotics including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana (which at the time of her training, medical marijuana in leaf form was not yet legalized in PA.)

In her career, Mariska was involved in 77 duty deployments. She was responsible for helping to seize the following:

marijuana - 7.25 lbs.

cocaine - 53 g

heroin - 7 g

methamphetamine - 54 g

narcotic pills - 360

fentanyl - 10 g

synthetic hallucinogen - 10 g

She also had a hand in 58 criminal arrests, 5 illegal firearms and a large amount of drug paraphernalia. This totaled a street value $19,750 and an additional $36,250 in drug money.

Additionally, Mariska made appearances at 28 public demonstrations for schools, civic groups, and churches.

Kiefaber said, "The entire program was worth approximately $150,000, none of which were tax dollars. In a program like this, the initial purchase of Mariska and her training were roughly $15,000. That is before vehicles, equipment, food, training supplies, or anything else needed to make this program work. A canine program that is successful and professional is a serious expense but can return dividends in the quality of life to a community."

The usual timeframe for a police service dog is four to seven years. Kiefaber and Mariska were in their fifth year of service together; however, Kiefaber said, "changes to medical marijuana law in our state, coupled with the number of canine units being established by other police departments since our department began our program, caused a decrease in deployments for Mariska."

In Lycoming County, South Williamsport just announced that they are re-establishing their canine program which was stopped in 2018. Kiefaber doesn't think the Watsontown Police Department will be having another canine program in the near future.

Kiefaber added that, with the support of Chief Snyder and the local and county officials, it seemed like the right time for Mariska to retire.

Kiefaber is thankful to the public officials of Watsontown Borough and Northumberland County who had the foresight to see the potential of the canine program. He said he's also grateful to all the individuals and businesses that supported this program since they began fundraising in 2018.

"The amount of support we received was nothing short of remarkable," Kiefaber said.

Working with Mariska was an experience that taught him trust, teamwork, and love. He is thankful for this opportunity of serving not only Watsontown Borough, but the surrounding area through our county’s drug task force.

"You afforded me the opportunity to serve in a way few police officers get to," he said.

Kiefaber said that all the remaining donated money, which at this point is less than $1,000, by law will be donated to other non-profits such as the local Warrior Run Little League, Transitions of PA, and Central PA Food Bank.

Canine Mariska will now enjoy the quiet life of retirement and continue to live with Kiefaber. Kiefaber will continue to provide her with the love and care fitting for not only a retired police dog, but now, a member of his family.

According to Kiefaber, "Canine Mariska is going to enjoy her retirement with plenty of toys and milk bones."

