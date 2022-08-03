Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of forcing his way into a residence in Williamsport and making a woman perform oral sex had four counts of sexual assault dismissed in July.

Tone Arnez Williams, 26, of Williamsport pleaded guilty to second-degree felony criminal trespassing and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault during a July 8 court appearance at the Lycoming County Courthouse. As part of a plea agreement, Williams also pleaded guilty to a simple assault charge in a separate case against him.

Related reading: Williamsport man charged with four counts of sexual assault

In total, four counts of second-degree felony sexual assault were dismissed as part of the agreement. Also dismissed were misdemeanor charges that included theft by unlawful taking, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and harassment.

Related reading: Williamsport man accused of allegedly attempting to strangle woman at hotel: PSP Milton

Williams was placed under the supervision of the Adult Probation Office of Lycoming County with restrictive conditions, according to the order. Williams will also have the ability to be placed on work release with eligibility for electronic monitoring on the condition his home address is approved by the court.

Related reading: Williamsport man accused of rape

For the separate simple assault charge, Williams will be placed on probation for two years that will run concurrent to his five-year sentence for the felony and misdemeanor.

Williams was originally denied bail on Dec. 19 after he was charged with six felonies and four misdemeanors for the alleged incident near the 600 block of Cherry Street. That bail was changed on Feb. 8 to $50,000. Court records show he posted it three days later.

Part of Williams' condition for release included drug and alcohol assessment at West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission. He will also be assessed at Crossroads to determine if should enter the Men Against Abuse Program.

As part of his bail conditions, Williams was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim or travel out of state.

Williams was also accused of first-degree felony strangulation in 2019 along with six other misdemeanors that stemmed from another incident at the Cherry Street address.

Williams allegedly assaulted a woman at the residence, dumping various items onto her head that included olive and vegetable oils, parmesan cheese, body wash, conditioner, and baby powder, according to an affidavit. Court records show those charges were withdrawn.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.