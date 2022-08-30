Williamsport, Pa. — Moments after a former Williamsport Area High School student testified to having a sexual relationship with a teacher, the accused man ran to his vehicle in the parking lot.

The 43-year-old Christopher Yoder had counts added to several of the charges leveled against him in one of two active cases for making advances toward students. Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler requested two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and institutional sexual assault, be added to the charges against Yoder, as well as counts of aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Yoder’s accuser testified to being 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. She said Yoder put his hands down her pants, performed oral sex, and had intercourse with her on three different occasions.

The accuser also said she would send nude photos at Yoder’s request. It happened at least five times, with multiple photos being sent each time, according to the accuser.

Yoder’s other case was continued due an accuser having a sick child and being unable to report for the preliminary hearing.

Yoder was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors and sexual abuse. Yoder has remained free on $150,000 unsecure bail.

