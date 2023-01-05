Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A woman’s failure to return two televisions and wall mounts resulted in charges being pressed against her.

State Police said Keiyona Nichole Devine was told on Nov. 21 to return the items. As of Dec. 12, the 38-year-old Devine had failed to do so, according to a complaint.

Devine had been renting the home near the 300 block of Clayton Avenue. Devine allegedly told the owner she had the televisions and wall mounts.

“On Nov. 21, I made contact with Devine to inform her she needed to return the two televisions and two wall mounts,” Trooper Matthew Patrick said.

Devine was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. No bail was listed for Devine.

Docket sheet

