Lock Haven, Pa. — A former Keystone Central School District teacher convicted of institutional sexual assault will spend the remainder of his sentence incarcerated.

According to a petition to revoke bail filed on July 8, Cole Black, 30, admitted during a pre-test for a polygraph he had viewed pornography, drank alcohol, and was in contact with minors. All three are violations of his parole.

Black pled guilty to the single felony charge in March of 2020 and was sentenced to spend seven to 24 months confinement with two years of probation to follow. Black, who also taught at Bucktail High School and has worked with soccer teams at Montoursville, was released in July of 2021 with stipulations in place.

Black admitted during a polygraph at the Lycoming County Courthouse that he had viewed explicit material on his phone, according to the petition. After his admission, Black told officers that his counselor, Towsend Velkoff, told him it was fine to watch pornography.

“We talked about how occasional use of porn is not necessarily abnormal but since it’s a condition of probation, he would have to restrain that,” Velkoff said to officers after being contacted.

Black also defended his admission of being around minors, allegedly telling officers the occasions were at family functions and he was not alone with any minor.

Despite his pleas, Black was taken into custody on July 6 and transported to the Clinton County Prison.

Black was originally charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault. Those charges were dropped with his guilty plea to a single felony count of institutional sexual assault in March 2020 in front of Judge Michael Salisbury.

Court documents show Black’s penalty was imposed on Sept. 24, 2020 and was considered satisfied on July 29, 2021.

Members of the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office began investigating Black’s sexual assault in March of 2019 when a soccer coach at Central Mountain reported Black to authorities. The student, who was 17-years-old at the time, was interviewed by investigators.

The victim described a night in November of 2018 during which Black picked her up from a friend’s house. Black and the victim then returned to his home near the 200 block of S. Jones Street in Lock Haven.

Once inside his apartment, Black took the victim upstairs and had what she described as “rough sex” for nearly 10 minutes.

“[victim] stated that because Black was not listening to her, she felt that he was not going to stop and that she just ‘shut up and laid there’,” Detective Richard Simpson wrote in an affidavit.

Investigators uncovered social media messages Black had directed at the victim on the day of the incident. One read, “Nice. Yea we could see a movie, dinner, I could get us some drinks if you’re into that. Could be a good time.”

After the sexual assault took place, Black contacted the victim through a fake social media account saying, “don’t worry, they found nothing." Black told the victim he believed someone was monitoring his phone.

Investigators spoke with a friend of the victim about the night. The friend told police she shared a “snap maps” account with the victim and saw her avatar at Black’s house after he picked up.

The victim returned to her friend's house around 3 a.m. and woke her up to tell her she and Black had sex," according to Simpson.

