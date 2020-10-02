Laporte, Pa. – A former Deputy of the Sullivan County Sheriff's office was sentenced to 1 year of jail time after allegedly stealing almost $200,000 from the Sheriff's office account.

Mary Handzus, age 64, of Laporte, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 12 months and a day, followed by two years on supervised release for theft from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, between 2012 and 2019, Handzus was employed as the Administrative Deputy by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and allegedly stole $198,566 from the Sheriff’s Office account.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania made announced that Hanfzus was sentenced on Oct. 1 by United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.

Judge Brann also ordered Handzus to pay restitution in the amount of $250,755, for the money she stole and the forensic audit had to be conducted following the discovery of the theft.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.