Harrisburg, Pa. – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has charged Richard Lenhart, a former psychologist who operated in Centre County, with additional counts of rape and sexual assault.

Richard Lenhart was charged in 2014 for sexually assaulting at least two patients, and fraudulently submitting insurance claims totaling over $70,000. In 2016, he was sentenced to incarceration in state prison.

“A brave survivor came forward to provide new information regarding a series of disturbing sexual assaults by this defendant prior to his 2014 arrest,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

In July 2019, a new victim reported to State College police that she had been raped by Lenhart on a regular basis from 2006 to 2014, when he was taken into custody.

“While the defendant may be currently serving a prison sentence, this new information warrants additional charges. My Office will continue to stand up for all survivors of sexual assault and hold perpetrators accountable,” continued AG Shapiro.

Lenhart is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Endangering the Welfare of Children. All charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated with assistance from the State College Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye.