Williamsport, Pa. — A former seven-term state Representative has died.

Accordng to a PennLive report, Garth Everett (R-84) died Saturday on his 69th birthday. No cause of death was immediately listed.

Everett, an attorney, served the 84th District from 2007 until 2020, when he chose not to seek reelection. According to his biography in the state archives, Everett was born in Montoursville, Lycoming County, Pa. in 1954. He graduated from Montoursville Area High School in 1972.

Everett earned his B.S. in business from The Pennsylvania State University in 1976; J.D. from The Pennsylvania University Dickinson School of Law, 2000.

Everett was a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force (1976-1997). He was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2007 and reelected to the House for six more consecutive terms.

Everett was appointed to the Public Employee Retirement Commission (2009-2020); served on the board for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania (2011-2020); appointed to the Chesapeake Bay Commission (2011-2020; president, 2017-2020), and a member of the board of trustees for Penn College.

