Former Penn State standout and NBA player Calvin Booth was named as the Denver Nuggets GM recently. The position will become official once the NBA is lifted from its current lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation.

Booth was promoted from the position of assistant general manager and will replace Arturas Karnisovas, who left to become the GM of the Chicago Bulls.

Booth was recruited to play at Penn State out of Goverport-Madison High out of Ohio. He redshirted his freshman year, but came back to finish his career as Penn State’s all-time leader in blocked shots with 428. In 1997-98 he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as he finished with 140 blocked shots in the season.

Booth was drafted in 1999 by the Washington Wizards and played 10 years in the NBA with stops with the Dallas Mavericks, Seattle Sonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings. Booth averaged 3.3 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and .9 blocks per game throughout his ten-year career in the NBA.

In 2012, Booth was hired as a scout for the New Orleans Hornets and has since worked his way up to being named the GM of the Denver Nuggets.