Berwick, Pa — A former police sergeant who smashed into a utility pole and fled the scene Saturday night was drunk, police say.

Officers allegedly found former Berwick Sgt. Michael A. Monico, 49, at a nearby bar. When they showed him the damage to the front of his pickup and told him witnesses had seen him hit a pole, Monico seemed surprised, charges state.

“Oh s*** I did,” he told Berwick Officer Victor Guevera.

Monico retired from the Berwick Police Department in September 2018.

Police and emergency crews were called the 500 block of N. Warren Street around 10 p.m. after witnesses reported a driver had struck a pole and fled. The impact had snapped the pole at the ground and wires were across the roadway. The pole had white transfer paint at the point of impact, and a front left bumper cover was found at the scene.

One of the witnesses followed the white 2021 Dodge Ram to the Berwick Elks lodge on W. Second Street and notified police of its location, according to charges.

When police arrived at the parking lot of the Elks, they saw the truck had “crushing damage” to the bumper, grill, headlights, and hood. When Guevera asked Monico to come out into the parking lot to look at the truck, Monico reportedly had trouble walking and was stumbling over his own feet. He smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, Guevera noted.

Monico allegedly told the officers he “just about” fell asleep at the wheel, but he’d only had four drinks before driving that night. While police were talking to Monico, he continued to sway in a circular motion, arrest papers say.

Because of his level of intoxication, police did not ask Monico to perform field sobriety tests, for his own safety, Guevera explained. Monico was taken to the Berwick Police Station for a breath test, but police had to ask him to remove chewing tobacco twice before he was able to complete the test. His blood alcohol level was measured at .204%. The legal limit for drivers is .08%.

Monico was charged with two counts of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and failing to drive on the roadway.

