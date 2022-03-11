Carbon County, Pa -- A former police chief on trial for repeatedly raping a young girl was found guilty on all charges, the state attorney general’s office announced Friday.

Brent Robert Getz, 30, of Lehighton, was working as the Weissport Police Chief in Carbon County in 2019 when he was arrested and charged with numerous sex crimes.

“This verdict holds Brent Getz accountable for his horrific crimes against a child, and brought justice to a brave survivor who had the courage to come forward,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “As a police chief and public servant, Getz’s abhorrent actions betrayed the public’s trust and safety. He will never again be able to use a position in law enforcement to hurt people. My office will always stand up for our children and our most vulnerable, and hold bad actors accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The allegations first came to light in 2012 when the victim, a fifth-grade student, told her teacher she had been touched inappropriately by a relative, who was later identified as Gregory Wagner Jr.

During an interview with Children and Youth caseworkers, the girl said the sexual abuse, including rape, had been happening since she was four. She also said Wagner’s friend, Getz, sometimes participated in the acts.

Although the victim came forward in 2012, the case against Getz and Wagner wasn't prosecuted until it was taken over by the attorney general’s office in 2019.

Getz denied any involvement with the girl, but Wagner eventually confessed to raping the child over a seven-year period and pleaded guilty to child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. Wagner also agreed to testify against Getz.

Getz was found guilty of rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated indecent assault of child.

Both Getz and Wagner will be sentenced at a later date.

Getz’ case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by Carbon County District Attorney Jean Engler because Getz was a police officer employed or formerly employed at several police departments in Carbon County.



