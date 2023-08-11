Scranton, P.a. — U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr. announced early Friday afternoon that his mother, Pennsylvania’s former First Lady Ellen Harding Casey, “died peacefully this morning at Regional Hospital, Scranton after a brief illness.” She was 91.

Casey said his mother, “was the center of our family, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Widow of former Democratic Gov. Robert P. Casey, she was Pennsylvania’s first lady for eight years from 1987-1995. In 2020, Casey made a rare public showing of support for longtime family friend and Scranton native, President Joe Biden.

First Lady Lori Shapiro offered “prayers and condolences” on behalf of Pennsylvania’s new first family.

