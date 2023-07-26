Delaware County, Pa. — A former pastor has been charged with the abduction and murder of an 8-year-old girl nearly 50 years ago after his daughter's friend came forward with a tip.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced today that charges have been brought against David Zandstra, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, in connection with the abduction and murder of Gretchen Harrington in 1975.

Zandstra is now facing charges of criminal homicide, murder of the first, second, and third degree, kidnapping of a minor, and the possession of an instrument of crime.

Harrington disappeared the morning of Aug. 15 and her skeletal remains were found later that year in Ridley Creek State Park, sparking a lengthy investigation that had gone cold for decades.

However, a confidential informant came forward in January, shedding new light on the case. The informant, who was a close friend of Zandstra's daughter, revealed disturbing information about an incident during a sleepover, in which Zandstra had groped her in the groin. At the time, Zandstra's daughter told her friend her dad "did that sometimes." This revelation led investigators to reopen the case and travel to Georgia to confront Zandstra with the evidence.

During the July 17 meeting with investigators, Zandstra finally admitted to his involvement in Harrington's disappearance. He confessed to offering her a ride to and taking her to a wooded area where he attempted to assault her. When she resisted, he struck and killed her. Zandstra then tried to conceal her body and left the scene.

Gretchen was last seen on her way to summer Bible camp. The camp took place at two locations: the Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reform Church, where Zandstra served as a pastor, and the Reformed Presbyterian Church, where Harrington's father held the same position. When Harrington did not arrive at her father's church, he grew concerned and contacted the police to report her disappearance.

"This case has been a haunting mystery for nearly half a century, and justice for Gretchen and her family is long overdue. We are grateful to the witnesses, investigators, and law enforcement agencies who never gave up on this case and continued their tireless efforts to bring closure," said District Attorney Stollsteimer in a statement.

Lieutenant Jonathan Sunderlin of the Pennsylvania State Police also emphasized that justice has no expiration date and commended the dedication of the investigative team, particularly Corporal Andrew J. Martin and Chief Brandon Graeff of the Marple Police Department.

Zandstra was taken into custody on July 17 in Georgia, where he now awaits trial without bail.

