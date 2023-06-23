Williamsport, Pa. — Local government in Old Lycoming Township has come to a standstill after a dozen employees suddenly quit their jobs, with at least one official saying it's the result of harassment and possible corruption.

On Thursday, township supervisors Linda Mazzullo and David Kay announced their resignations. Ongoing staff departures, including township manager Matt Aikey last week, have all but stopped township business until Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas appoints interim supervisors. This leaves Dave Shirn as the sole supervisor in the seat.

Regionalization woes

On September 28, Old Lycoming supervisors voted to regionalize with surrounding police departments, including Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. Shirn cast the sole vote against regionalization.

“It’s like all hell broke loose because of that one vote,” said Mazzullo.

Data outlining financial and public safety improvements favored regionalization, former officials said, but that decision came with “harassment” hard enough for everyone to say “enough is enough.”

Complaints by a group of residents that have been staunchly against regionalization confuse Aikey, a 20-year employee. Previously, the township would take loans just to meet payroll, but now the general fund sits comfortably at $1.7 million. "People don't have to like me but they can’t deny we took care of the issues for them.”

Aikey’s exit last week had a domino effect. Of 18 township employees, 12 so far have given notice. Every department is affected.

“They said, ‘If you’re done, I’m done.’ People started dropping left and right,” Aikey added.

“It’s not a good situation," Mazzullo added.

Tactics against township employees involved “bullying, name-calling, until opponents of regionalization got their own way,” Aikey said. Livelihoods have been “messed with,” though many have gone to better-paying jobs, he added.

“We've been on the defense almost two years because of false information to keep everybody in an uproar,” he said. “You can only take so much harassment and bullying.”

Supervisor David Kay, who also resigned, said he’ll speak at a later time.

‘Something else is coming’

Social media posts spreading “misinformation and lies" that drove public workers from public service was just the beginning, Aikey said. He lost sleep because of bullying and harassment, but it didn't stop there, he added.

Anonymous “better-watch-your-back, looking-to-get-rid-of-you” letters and phone calls began appearing and happening at the township building, and private residences, Aikey said. Each day became “more toxic than the last. Everyday was a harassment case in the making.” Attorneys, he said, are now involved. There are possible pending lawsuits.

Township employees often were “told to shut up” in meetings, Aikey said. Mazzullo’s “mental stability was questioned. People were slinging mud and being a bunch of bullies,” he continued. Mazzullo, longtime township employee before elected supervisor, said the situation became “unbearable. My whole reputation was going to smithereens.”

Aikey is hinting at possible “government corruption.” With a population of nearly 5,000, Old Lycoming Township residents “need to know there’s a lot of issues. Something else is coming," he said. "They don't realize how far back these people have set the township.”

Despite a “toxic” environment, Aikey said he left on his own terms, but this wasn't the way he wanted to leave. “Enough was enough. I feel for the residents. They’re the ones who are going to suffer,” he added.

“Everyone thinks it’s all peaches and cream,” he says. “Now it’s really bad.”

