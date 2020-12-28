Williamsport, Pa. – A former correctional officer is accused of lying about his service with the Army Reserve unit in Clinton County to get paid time off at the Lycoming County Prison.

Anthoney J. Brooks, 24, of Mifflinburg, is charged with 17 felonies: eight counts of forgery, eight counts of tampering, and one count of theft.

Lycoming County Detective Stephen J. Sorage said Brooks allegedly forged documents for July through October of this year while employed at the county jail at 277 W. 3rd St., Williamsport.

Anthoney J. Brooks was hired as a full-time correctional officer at the prison effective June 15 at an hourly pay rate of $17.23. Today, Lycoming County Human Resources Deputy Director Lauren Bower confirmed that Brooks no longer is employed there.

Sorage said Brooks submitted a document titled "Updated Drill Orders/Drill Schedule Fiscal Year 20" purporting to be from the 542nd Quartermaster Co. located in Clinton County.

As a result of that documentation, which later turned out to be false, Brooks was paid a total of $2,067.60, Sorage said.

Brooks also submitted documents titled "Mission Readiness/CLS Course" and "October BA/Readiness mission, which also were false, according to the detective.

"As a result of the documentation that Brooks provided he was given 120 hours of paid leave for military service," Sorage wrote.

Brooks also allegedly lied about the death of his mother to receive bereavement leave for two days, Oct. 19 and 20, 2020.

"The prison administration determined that Brooks' mother was not deceased prior to payroll being approved," Sorage wrote.

No county funds were disbursed to Brooks for the bereavement leave.

"Due to the scheduling and tardiness of the above documents the prison administration became suspicious and contacted the unit administrator for the Army Reserve unit in Clinton County," Sorage said.

The army unit administrator reportedly told the prison that Brooks hadn't had drill in July to August, nor had he attended his annual drill this year.

In an interview Nov. 27, Brooks allegedly admitted to Sorage that he forged and submitted the documents to get additional time off.

"Brooks further stated that he notified the prison that his mom had died. He stated that he is estranged from his mother and has no idea if she is living or deceased," Sorage said.

Brooks is charged with eight felony counts each of forgery and tampering with a public record, and one felony count of theft by deception. He's also charged with four misdemeanor counts each of secure execution documents by deception and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Brooks has not yet been arraigned.

It is unclear whether or under what terms Brooks was discharged from his military service. Repeated attempts to contact the U.S. Army Reserve Center in McElhattan by phone were unsuccessful.

Docket sheet

Editor's note: The spelling “Anthoney” instead of “Anthony” is as the official record reads.