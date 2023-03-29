Lock Haven, Pa. — A former Lock Haven University student was found guilty Monday of sexual assault and indecent assault, the second conviction against the man in the past 14 months.

Devon Jarrett Bushor, 22, a Hughesville High School graduate, volunteered to "keep an eye" on the victim, an 18-year-old woman who was visitng Lock Haven and attended a party at Bushor's fraternity house, according to testimony.

The jury heard testimony from 10 witnesses over the course of the two-day trial, according to the Clinton County District Attorney's Office. Those witnesses described events that took place at a November 2019 party at the LHU Chapter of Alpha Chi Ro, often referred to as "CROW."

Details from the DA's press release are as follows:

"The victim, an 18-year-old girl who was not a student at LHU, was in town visiting a friend who attended the University. The victim attended a fraternity party with her friend and several other students. While at the party, the victim was observed by several witnesses as being visibly intoxicated. The victim vomited outside the party, and fell down a full flight of stairs inside the CROW fraternity house before she was escorted by the then-fraternity president, and another fraternity brother, Devon Bushor, to an isolated part of the house.

"While in that room, witnesses testified that the victim was repeatedly given water to drink by the fraternity brothers, who were concerned about her safety and her level of intoxication. The victim remained in that isolated portion of the fraternity house for some time, and Bushor remained with her to, as witnesses said, 'keep an eye on her.'

"A short time later, witnesses said they came back to that room to find the victim nude from the waist down, and Devon Bushor standing near her. Witnesses described seeing bloody scratches across the victim's abdomen and hip, like those that would have been made by fingernails. Witnesses also explained that Bushor would later admit to having at least attempted to have sexual intercourse with the victim that night, despite her apparent intoxication and her having recently fallen down a flight of stairs."

The prosecution, led by DA Dave Strouse, called the victim to the stand, where she testified that she had been extremely drunk that night. While she could not recall all the events of the evening, she said she did remember seeing Bushor sexually assault her.

"She remembered her arms being pinned down to her sides, and remembered not being able to move," according to the news release. "The victim repeatedly told the jury she never consented, and never would have, to anything like that, especially with a total stranger. The victim also showed and described injuries she had suffered that night, from falling down a flight of stairs and from the sexual assault."

Bushor's attorney, Michael Morrone, argued that there was insufficient evidence to show the victim was intoxicated and claimed her to be the sexual aggressor. Morrone said her police report was "a sign of regret and embarrassment over having put herself in that position and engaged in sex with a stranger," according to the release.

"Any young woman who is too drunk to walk is too drunk to have sex with," said Strouse.

The jury did find Bushor not guilty on the counts of of rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault by forcible compulsion.

In January of 2022, Bushor was convicted of indecent assault by forcible compulsion against an LHU student. In that case, according to the DA, Bushor pled no contest to pinning the woman's arms to her sides and forcibly having sexual intercourse with her. The jury was not able to hear details from that case in this current trial, "due to rules of evidence," said the DA.

Presiding Judge Michael F. Salisbury agreed to immediately revoke Bushor's bail, considering him a repeat sex offender. Bushor must undergo evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board to determine if he should be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) for Megan's Law purposes. He is already a registered sex offender for 25 years following his first conviction.

Bushor faces a maximum sentence of up to 12 years in a State Correctional Institution.

