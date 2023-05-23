Williamsport, Pa. — A former cheerleading coach was found not guilty of rape of a former student on Tuesday. He was accused of the committing the incidents during practices at his gym.

The verdict, rendered Tuesday evening, ends a nearly three-year saga for George William Scholl, 46, of Williamsport.

He was found not guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and indecent exposure.

"Once again, our community has been challenged with a difficult task," Defense Attorney Matthew Marcello said. "As we have before and as we shall again, Williamsport has risen to the challenge with integrity, honesty, and compassion. Today, justice has been served."

Before the trial began on Monday, President Judge Nancy Butts approved the accuser to testify from a location away from the courtroom. She participated remotely, but was visible to all in the courtroom. A separate screen was used to showcase evidence to the jury.

The accuser described two alleged incidents with Scholl beginning in 2016. She was a member of the now-closed Epidemic Stunt and Tumble (EST) Gym from June 2016 to February 2018, according to her mother.

According to testimony provided by the accuser on Monday, Scholl lured her into a private office and forced her to perform oral sex in 2016 under the guise of fitting her for a uniform. She said Scholl isolated her from the other students.

The accuser described a second incident that allegedly took place in 2017 in the same office a year later. She testified to screaming out and crying when he allegedly forced himself on her, which she said made him stop out of fear of getting caught.

“I started crying too loud,” the accuser said during testimony. “He stopped because he didn’t want anybody to come back.”

In an alleged second incident in 2019, the accuser said Scholl told her he would help with an injury to her wrist.

She testified that Scholl told her to tell other coaches she didn’t feel well after both incidents.

Another witness, who was a coach at the gym, testified to the victim becoming isolated. She described the girl as becoming quiet. A witness called by the defense said she was always quiet.

The former coach said if Scholl pulled a child out of class, the class could continue with the other coaches. A coach and admitted best friend of Scholl's ex-wife, said Scholl walked around the gym during practice, giving tips and helping all teams inside the gym. She also testified to being able to see into the office where the alleged acts took place.

The defense focused on the family of the accuser being unable to pay their bill at the gym. A woman who worked at the gym testified to speaking with the victim’s mom about resolving her debt.

An employee at the gym who kept the books testified to the victim's family falling behind on payments twice. Debt collection papers were presented to the jury.

The accuser's family resolved the debt at a later date.

The accuser described being scared and embarrassed by the incident, coming forward with the accusation in an essay written for a class assignment. A teacher assigned the class to write about a challenging time in the students' lives that they overcame. The accuser read the entire essay, which she said she intended to use as a suicide note, for the courtroom.

The defense questioned the time it took for the accuser to come forward. They questioned expert witnesses, asking it was a sign of deceit to wait.

"I felt disgusted and tired," she told the courtroom. "I was scared of people finding out."

The accuser's mother said she didn’t know until an interview was conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Sunbury.

The accuser, who was in fourth grade at the time of the alleged incidents, was a member of the competitive dance and cheer team that Scholl coached. Scholl was responsible for choreography while another adult was responsible for measuring team members for uniforms.

During two hours of testimony, the accuser, now 14 years old, spoke about the incidents with Scholl as well as the difficulties growing up with an abusive father. Cheerleading helped her, she said. It made her feel good.

“I loved [Scholl] like a dad,” the accuser said. “I was happy.”

The accuser testified to growing up in a house where domestic violence was regularly happening.

“My dad was always a bad person,” she told the courtroom.

Life changed when she started going to cheerleading, she testified. She said she was excited to be a part of the team, even winning a championship.

That all changed, she said, when Scholl pulled her into the gym office in 2016.

Scholl faced several first-degree felonies including two counts of rape of a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated indecent assault of a child. He was found not guilty on all counts.

This article as been updated to include a statement from Defense Attorney Matthew Marcello.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.