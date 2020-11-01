Montgomery, Pa. – After allegedly breaking into a cash drawer at a local business, a Williamsport man was charged with burglary.

Shaiheem I. Short, 22, of River Ave., Williamsport, is accused by PSP Montoursville Trooper Kevin Bencsics of burglarizing Elite Excavating, 8855 State Route 405, Clinton Township, on Oct. 14.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage approaching the business wearing a face mask and gloves, Bencsics wrote.

"The suspect them proceeded to use a rock and applied force to the left side window of the garage door to "pop" out the window," Bencsics wrote. "The suspect is seen knowing exactly where the open button was to the garage door."

A total of $200 was stolen from the cash drawer of the business, Bencsics said.

Short, an employee of Elite Excavating, drove a car with bumper damage similar to that described by a witness, Brouse said.

"Further, Short matches the physical description as the suspect in the video," Bencsics wrote.

Short was charged with one felony count of burglary, one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking, two summary counts of criminal mischief, and two summary counts of criminal trespass.