Harrisburg, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania district attorney, Jeffrey L. Thomas, was sentenced to 2-7 years in prison for charges related to a September 2021 attack at a Windber woman’s home.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, the Somerset County DA was convicted in March of six charges: indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and criminal trespass.

Thomas, 37, is required to register his whereabouts with police as a sex offender, for 15 years, according to a press release.

“Jeffrey Thomas was chosen by the voters to protect the citizens of Somerset County,” said Henry. “Instead, he violated his oath and duty, causing serious harm to his victim and those close to her.”

An investigation by the Office of Attorney General found that on the night of the incident, Thomas entered the victim’s home and refused to leave, ultimately beating and sexually assaulting her. Trial testimony indicated Thomas had contacted the victim for months, sending inappropriate and unwanted messages and images.

The victim testified that Thomas’s position as District Attorney was intimidating and prevented her from immediately reporting the unwanted contact, according to the AG's office.

This case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy General Patrick Schulte and Senior Deputy Attorney General Tomm Mutschler.

Thomas faces a separate criminal case, also being prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General, regarding domestic abuse allegations in Cambria County. Thomas is presumed innocent in that matter.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.