Bloomsburg, Pa. — A former police officer who was seen swerving along the road admitted having several drinks before trying to drive last month, police say.

Stefani Gallie, 49, refused a breath test, but South Centre Township Officer William LeFevre noted she nearly fell out of her truck when he stopped her on June 18 around 7 p.m.

Gallie worked as a police officer in Catawissa until she left the department in 2020, according to records.

According to charges:

LeFevre was dispatched to Route 11 near Lows Road for complaints of a reckless driver in a black Ford pickup truck. He spotted the truck traveling well under the speed limit with a line of vehicles behind it. As he pulled behind Gallie, he watched as her truck crossed the fog line several times for long periods of time.

He stopped the vehicle near Golf Course Road and asked Gallie if she had been drinking that day, which she denied. But she smelled strongly of alcohol, her speech was slurred, and she was slow answering questions.

LeFevre spoke with another driver, Travis Fenstermacher, who had pulled in behind his patrol car. Fenstermacher, who called 9-1-1 to report the driver, showed LeFevre two videos he had taken of Gallie, which showed her swerving on to the shoulder several times and nearly striking a guard rail under the Interstate 80 overpass at the Lime Ridge interchange.

LeFevre asked Gallie to step out of the vehicle and when she did, she nearly fell and had to hold on to the truck to keep her balance. She failed several field sobriety tests before admitting she had two drinks before driving.

She refused both breath and blood tests, LeFevre said.

Gallie was charged with DUI and failing to stay in a single lane of travel. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8 at 10:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Knecht.

