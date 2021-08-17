Harrisburg, Pa. – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued two orders on August 17, announcing the disbarrment of one prominent area attorney and the suspension of another.

Bradford County attorney Chad Michael Salsman (#87547) has been disbarred on consent from the Bar of this Commonwealth, retroactive to March 25, 2021.

After an extensive investigation by the Attorney General's office, Chad Salsman, former Bradford County District Attorney, pled guilty to one felony count of promoting prostitution and two misdemeanor charges of obstruction and intimidation of a witness the morning of May 7, 2021. Salsman resigned his post as District Attorney the same day.

On July 9, Judge Joseph Augello handed down an 18 month to five-year sentence in State Prison for felony charges of promoting prostitution, obstruction of justice, and witness intimidation.

Lycoming County attorney Matthew J. Zeigler (#83367) has been placed on temporary suspension from the Bar of this Commonwealth until further action by the Court, effective September 16, 2021.

Matthew Zeigler, 48, and his wife Christine, 50, of Williamsport, were taken into custody the morning of December 4, 2020 at the conclusion of a 7-month investigation by the Office of Attorney General.

The investigation into the allegations of abuse began after Matthew Zeigler was arrested for firing a gun twice out the window of their home during an argument with his wife. Five of their children were home at the time, including his 18-year-old daughter who was outside at the time of the gun shots. After Zeigler’s arrest, his children were interviewed, and disclosed emotional and physical abuse by both parents.

Zeigler has been in and out of court related to charges of abuse, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence. He is currently in Lycoming County prison.