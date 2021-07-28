Bradford County, Pa. -- Former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, who resigned from his post as coroner on June 30 under scandal, has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from an ambulance company, MyTwinTiers.com reported Wednesday.

Carman was the CEO of the Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service (WAES), a private, non-profit corporation with a volunteer Board of Directors, while also serving as the Bradford Co. coroner, according to the police report.

Through the period of 2014 through his departure in 2019, Caraman had signatory and transaction authority over all WAES bank accounts, the report stated. He was in possession of the bank account debit card and WAES credit card.

An audit, inclduing forensic accounting analysis conducted by a PA OAG Senior Forensic Accountant, determined that he diverted funds to his own personal purposes in "a multitude of ways."

According to the police report, he spent $28,495.00 on concerts, events, and tickets. Another $40,045.00 went to music/games/movies. $62,477 was spent on restaurants, and $38,108.00 for clothing and department stores.

Also diverted to personal expenses was Carman's attorney fees related to a DUI arrest on December 21, 2016, the report said, during which he was driving a Bradford County Coroner's Office vehicle.

Carman resigned followingt the Luzerne County District Attorney's investigation of Carman after a video and explicit messages posted on social media "suggested" he tried to meet an underage boy for sex in Kingston, Pa.

Carman was seen being led into the state police barracks in Towanda in handcuffs for an arraignment Wednesday morning.