A Bedford County man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a student at Bedford Area High School while he was employed by the school, stated a release from Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Jarrod Clapper, 25, was sentenced Friday in Bedford County Court to 7 to 23 months in prison, followed by 3 years of probation. He must register for 25 years, pursuant to SORNA, the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

A jury convicted Clapper earlier this year of felony counts of institutional sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor, and misdemeanor corruption of a minor.

“The defendant used his position with the school to gain access to and take advantage of a teenage student,” said Attorney General Henry. “Today’s sentence ensures that he is held accountable for his crimes and that he will no longer be a risk to students. Our office is committed to keeping our schools places of learning and student development, not spaces for offenders to perpetrate crimes.”

Prosecutors presented evidence at trial which showed that Clapper worked in the school district’s Information Technology department when he assaulted the 17-year-old student.

Bedford County authorities referred the case to the Office of Attorney General for prosecution. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Philip M. McCarthy.

