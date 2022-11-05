Williamsport, Pa. — A Berwick banker was sentenced to a year in prison for using false applications to get numerous fraudulent loans.

Matthew W. Mensinger, 49, was the chief lending officer for First Keystone Community Bank in Berwick when he began submitting false loan applications between November 2011 and June 2020.

During that time, Mensinger persuaded family members and business owners to obtain approximately $690,000 in loans from his financial institution, by submitting false loan applications purportedly for small business purposes and home mortgages.

Mensinger, in turn, authorized and facilitated the loan approvals in his position as a financial institution officer. In fact, however, the individuals provided the money to Mensinger, who did not qualify to obtain the loans in his own right, and who promised that he would repay the loans.

In addition to Mensinger’s jail sentence, Chief Judge Brann also ordered

him to perform 30 hours of community service, and to pay the remaining restitution owed to the financial institution, of over $290,000.

