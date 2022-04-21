Charged_generic_NCPA_2021
Jackson Township, Pa. —A formal arraignment was scheduled this week for a Bradford County man accused of discharging a firearm inside an occupied structure on April 16.

Nicholas Lane Jennings, 28, of Canton allegedly became upset when a pet bird was killed after two dogs got out of their cage. According to an affidavit, Jennings cried and demanded a resident look at the deceased animal prior to retrieving a firearm.

As the dogs were moved to an outside kennel by a resident who became concerned for their safety, Jennings allegedly started to fire the weapon inside the home located near the 4000 block of Blockhouse Road. A witness inside the home said Jennings fired several shots into a wood door, door frame, and wall, causing approximately $1,000 in damage.

During the incident, State Police said the witness fled upstairs with their two children, locking themselves in a bedroom. Jennings allegedly walked outside and began firing more rounds.  

Jennings waived his preliminary hearing on April 20 and will appear in Lycoming County court for a formal arraignment on May 9. Jennings was incarcerated on $100,000 bond at the Lycoming County Prison on April 16.

