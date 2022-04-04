Ford has issued a recalls on 2020-22 Escapes and 2021-22 Broncos with Ford’s 1.5L EcoBoost three cylinder, as reported by Reuters.

The recall effects 345,451 vehicles.

The reason for the recall is an issue with an engine oil separator housing that may crack, leading to oil leaks that could potentially cause a fire.

Ford said they had received reports of eight fires that could’ve been caused by this issue, but no injuries were reported.

Ford said that letters are expected to go out to owners of the affected vehicles starting April 18.

Ford is also recalling 391,836 F-150s from 2021-22, and 2022 Mavericks, Expeditions, Lincoln Navigators, F-250s, F-350s, F-450s and F-550s because a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over brake system might not brake.

Ford said they have received 67 reports possibly related to this issue, but no reports of crashes or injury.

That brings the total number of vehicles Ford is recalling to 737,287.



